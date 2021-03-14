908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Update

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 11th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MASS stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $54.29. 207,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $79.60.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In related news, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $431,000.

MASS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.