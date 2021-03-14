A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Trading 5.5% Higher

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 175,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 137,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A.H. Belo Company Profile (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

