A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEN stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,386 shares of company stock valued at $61,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

