Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.38 Million

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce sales of $230.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $232.60 million. Abiomed reported sales of $206.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $836.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $838.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $987.89 million, with estimates ranging from $954.59 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Abiomed by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Abiomed by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Abiomed by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.55. 237,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.64. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

