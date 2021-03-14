Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives $18.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,963,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABST stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 42,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,452. The company has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

