Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACCYY. HSBC downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

