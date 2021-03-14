AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACRX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.