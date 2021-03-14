Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 759,000 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 11th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ACRS stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $372,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

