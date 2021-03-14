Actinium Trading Up 0.3% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $623,362.97 and approximately $51,536.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000134 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,309,600 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

