Adam Valkin Sells 451,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRM stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vroom by 45.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth $466,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vroom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

