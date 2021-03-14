adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €292.08 ($343.63).

Shares of ETR ADS opened at €298.90 ($351.65) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 12-month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €282.60 and a 200 day moving average of €279.33.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

