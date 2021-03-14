Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510,595 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

