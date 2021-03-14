Advisory Services Network LLC Has $59,000 Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $88.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $88.44.

