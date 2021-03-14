Advisory Services Network LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

