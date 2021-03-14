Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 189 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

WST opened at $274.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.47. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

