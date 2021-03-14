Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 842 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brinker International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,544 shares of company stock valued at $861,010 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

