Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

