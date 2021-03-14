Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.93

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 4566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEGN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $896.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aegion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aegion by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aegion by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegion by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aegion by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 341,423 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

