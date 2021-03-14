Aeon Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $24,089.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.65 or 0.00385072 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000784 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

