Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the February 11th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

