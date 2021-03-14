Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABNB. JMP Securities started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of ABNB opened at $206.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.43. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

