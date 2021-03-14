Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.42

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $163.42 and last traded at $161.76, with a volume of 497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alamo Group by 331.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.