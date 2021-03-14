Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by 225.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,875. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

