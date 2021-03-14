Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $157.28 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.