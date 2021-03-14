Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,880,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,469,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 127,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

