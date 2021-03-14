Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.97

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.97 and last traded at C$19.81, with a volume of 859568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.92.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

