All Sports (SOC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.57 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 46% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. All Sports has a market cap of $52.77 million and $37.57 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 609.3% against the US dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00643298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035922 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.