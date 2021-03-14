Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $19.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 959,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 72.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 89.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

