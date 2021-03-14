Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Allegion has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of ALLE opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.89. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $121.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

