Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 300 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Cubic worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cubic by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 976,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 686,898 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

