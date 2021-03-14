Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 220.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

PFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

