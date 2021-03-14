Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Medifast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Medifast by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Medifast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED opened at $257.76 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.47 and a 200-day moving average of $197.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.