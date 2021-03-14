Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,600 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

