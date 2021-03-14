AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $6,268,062.68 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

Get AlloVir alerts:

ALVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.