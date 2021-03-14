Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $365,400.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.