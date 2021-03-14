Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock. Altius Minerals traded as high as C$16.74 and last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 170411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.16.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$693.93 million and a P/E ratio of -23.04.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

