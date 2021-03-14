Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,368 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $556,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,210.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

