American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.13.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

