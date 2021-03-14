American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.