Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $279.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.50.

Amgen stock opened at $230.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

