Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33).

Several brokerages have commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 80.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

