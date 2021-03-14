Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amyris were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1,008.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 6,277,958 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after buying an additional 2,977,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 1,991,720 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,488,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 867,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $20.65 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

