Analysts Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,500. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $164.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.