Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.82. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million.

ARGO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARGO opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

