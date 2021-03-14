Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report sales of $656.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $653.10 million and the highest is $660.60 million. Carter’s reported sales of $654.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 6,436.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. 415,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,248. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

