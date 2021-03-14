Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.06 Million

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report $196.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.30 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $168.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $794.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $776.00 million to $813.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $885.96 million, with estimates ranging from $836.70 million to $957.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.10.

Shares of MKTX traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.97. 225,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,555. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $541.05 and its 200-day moving average is $528.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.