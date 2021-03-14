Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,551,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

