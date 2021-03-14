Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post sales of $126.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $127.40 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $114.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $559.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $618.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

