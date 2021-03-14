Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.61. 692,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

