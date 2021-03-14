Analysts Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.93. CGI reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.50. 109,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,194. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CGI by 876.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CGI by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after purchasing an additional 486,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

